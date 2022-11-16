The Wynn Las Vegas hotel is selling an extraordinary F1 package for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Let’s get straight to the point: such an arrangement costs 1 million dollars. And because the euro is worth almost as much, you pay 1 million euros! That is not nothing for a Formula 1 package, but you certainly get something in return.

Las Vegas 2023 F1 Package

Wynn Las Vegas is one of the most famous hotels in Las Vegas on The Strip. Of course you can also go there to take a chance. Fun fact: the cost to build the building was $ 2.7 billion, a hotel had never been built that cost so much. ‘High rollers’ can now also go there for an F1 package, because some money has to be earned back.

Okay, what do you get for 1 million? Well, that’s not wrong. Of course you experience Formula 1 from the Paddock club. You have access to this for three days. You don’t have to miss the opening ceremony, because that is included in the price. You can go to all parties that are given – where you normally only enter with an invitation. Including the spectacular show Awakening. Can’t get enough of all the party buzz? There is a personal ‘ambassador’ who helps you with reservations. Ideal anyway.

Hotel

You stay in the hotel, of course. You get four nights in a room with two floors (!) and three bedrooms. Of course with all the luxury you can imagine at such a hotel.

A butler is available 24/7, so you don’t have to go hungry or dehydrated. As standard you get a bottle of Jeroboam or Dom Perignon to quench your first thirst and a selection of caviar for a bite to eat.

Are you tired of all the Formula 1 violence? Of course you can. Then go to the spa or hit a ball on the golf course. You don’t do this alone, the F1 package is good for six people. So invite 5 friends and take the plane. If you split the costs, it will cost ‘only’ 166,666 euros per nose. Bargain!

This article Weekend F1 in Las Vegas? That is 1 million euros! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

