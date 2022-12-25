What’s better than a weekend of watching F1 in Vegas for 1 million? A weekend of watching F1 in Vegas for 5 million!

One of the things to look forward to next year is the Formula 1 race to be held in Las Vegas. At least, we don’t actually know if it’s going to be an exciting race. For the viewer at home in front of the TV, it will probably not be much different than watching the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. But for the sport itself it is an important milestone.

Earlier we wrote why the Grand Prix of Las Vegas is special. Long story short: this race is organized by F1 rights holder Liberty Media itself. This is different from all other races, where a separate promoter organizes the race and pays a ‘fee’ to Liberty Media to get the circus to visit.

It also shows the popularity of the sport in America, something that never worked before. Also (certainly) not with the races in the early 1980s near Caesar’s Palace. This year’s race (and those for years to come) should polish away this stain on F1’s reputation.

Caesar’s Palace

Speaking of Caesars Palace; this is obviously one of the major casinos/hotels Sin City characteristics. That has been the case for decades. In fact, the previous GPs held in Las Vegas were even called the ‘Caesars Palace Grand Prix’. This time the Casino didn’t pay enough to have the race named after it. That honor goes to a company from the Netherlands called Heineken. But following competitor Wynn, Caesars Palace has put together a special package for fans who want to come and watch.

More expensive is better

In the country of bigger is better, Caesars Palace’s package also costs more than Wynn’s. At Wynn you only count one lousy million to let you be pampered for a weekend. Caesars Palace, however, bets a bit higher and asks five million for the pleasure. You get it for your money Nobu Emperor Package. This allows you and eleven of your best friends (m/f/i) to enjoy a stay in the Nobu Sky Villa, among other things.

This villa resides on the roof of Caesars Palace and gives a unique view of the famous Strip, which acts as a straight for the race. But, of course that is not the only thing you can expect. The package also includes:

A dinner party for twelve catered by Michelin star winning chef Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu fame at the Sky Villa

Twelve passes giving access to the F1 paddock club

A driver and a Rolls-Royce, who can move you during your stay

If desired, a soothing treatment in the spa that the villa is rich by the practitioners of Qua Baths & Spa. For example, a gold facial or the Mojave Rain treatment, which uses Indian traditions and sacred plants and oils.

A personal host who shows you the way to everything you want to experience in Las Vegas.

Seven Star® Caesars Rewards® Tier Status

And as a bonus: access for two to the sold-out ‘Weekends with Adele’

In short: food, drink and entertainment, or as Julius Caesar would say ‘bread and circuses’ in abundance.

Then buy?

This article Weekend F1 in Las Vegas is now also possible for five million first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Weekend #Las #Vegas #million