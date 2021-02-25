WEEKEND perimeter closures for Valencian Community cities of 50,000 people and over are to end after this weekend’s restrictions expire this Monday (March 1) at 6.00 am

The widely expected news of relaxed measures from March 1 were announced by President Ximo Puig this afternoon (February 25) as COVID-19 infections have gone down to daily levels last seen in early October.

Nevertheless, Puig is taking a captious approach: “We are doing better over infections but we are still not well which is why our reopening is slow, prudent, and progressive,” he said.

“This is not the time to rush,” Puig added.

He confirmed news from last Tuesday that the hospitality sector can reopen next week but restricted to just daytime terrace service.

Terraces will have to shut at 6.00 pm but the proposed initial capacity of 50% has been increased to 75%.

Valencian officials will meet with hospitality associations on March 8 to review the situation with a view to extending hours and introducing indoor service.

There is continuing anger from the bar and restaurant trade that they are being unfairly treated compared

One example is that non-essential shops can stay open until 8.00 pm from next week with a capacity increase to 50%

Parks and public gardens will also reopen and up to four people that don’t live together will be allowed to meet outdoors, including on a bar and restaurant terrace ..

Two people will also be able to meet indoors as of next week.

Outdoor ‘non-contact’ sports activities will be allowed either individually or in pairs, with ‘professional’ coaching for up to four people will be allowed. Indoor sports centers and gyms will remain closed.

The curfew will continue to start at 10.00 pm and the regional border closure will also remain in force until at least March 15, when the whole package of measures is due for renewal.