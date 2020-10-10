Sadaf Asgari in “Yalda, the night of forgiveness” by Massoud Bakhshi (Pyramide Distribution)

A courageous young director, like his illustrious elders, Jafar Panahi and Asghar Farhadi, Massoud Bakhshi knows that in Iran reality goes beyond fiction. And the great merit of these filmmakers is to explore the contradictions of a society torn between the aspiration for modernity and the terrible weight of religion. Maryam was sentenced to death for the accidental death of her husband. On a television set, she is facing Mona, daughter of the victim, who alone can grant her forgiveness.

By releasing the film in Iran, we were able to finance the release of two prisoners sentenced to death

A host of this reality TV, of incredible morbidity, invites the spectators to vote, for or against this forgiveness, in order to influence Mona. The case is more complex than it seems, the women very present in this tragedy, will they show solidarity?

It’s breathless, disturbing, remarkably interpreted. Everything is inspired by real facts, such as the price of blood, the compensation of the victim that donors undertake to pay directly.Yalda, released, not without difficulty in Iran, allowed the stop of this program and the release of two condemned to death.

They come from stand-up, Blanche Gardin, Jonathan Cohen, Nora Hamzawi, Alban Ivanov, it is the good vein of French comedies for a few years. After Terrible Jungle last July, Vincent Dedienne rubs shoulders with Camelia Jordana in Parents of students as a babysitter who takes care of a little boy, who passes him off as his father at school, where he falls in love with the teacher.

The more, coming from stand-up, it is the sense of rhythm, the less is to be used to working alone.

Let’s say “nice”, but Vincent Dedienne deploys his acquired talents on stage, his sense of rhythm, and is delighted to share the screen with his partner.

Second film by Svetla Tsotsorkova who finds the young and fascinating Monika Naydenova, only 18 years old, and terribly cinégenic. She is Rayna, a poor villager who lives with her mother and sister. To this harsh trio, with violent but often contained relations, is added a neighbor, Milo, a macho boor whom Rayna’s ingenuous and confusing lies will end up softening.

Without being a political film, Sister evokes the plight of women in a country ruled by greedy and corrupt men. It’s confusing, sometimes bordering on the cliché, but virtuoso in the staging, and we are easily seduced by the impassibility of Monika Naydenova.