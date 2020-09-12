“Adolescentes” by Sébastien Lifshitz (Ad Vitam distribution)

The passing of time, the transformations, are at the heart of Sébastien Lifshitz’s filmography, in fiction as in documentary. His heroines, Emma and Anaïs, are two friends who are completely opposed, social origins, character, and it is these differences, complementary for the filmmaker, that make the film’s strength.

Emma and Anaïs trusted us completely

In middle school, in high school, in family, the camera follows them, the years go by, they grow up with their dreams, their doubts, their first loves, they become two movie characters who love the public.

Teenage girls says a lot of today’s youth, who saw the attacks in 2015, the presidential election in 2017, and who are looking for a place. The work over such a long period is remarkable, at the right distance.

When Isabelle Huppert turns to comedy, it is to have fun, to come out of herself, and there she is served. As an interpreter who works for the narcotics brigade, Isabelle Huppert falls into the camp of traffickers when she learns that the son of the nurse who takes care of his mother in Ephad is a drug dealer. Necessity rules for this woman, less naive than she seems, and who needs money.

There is in this film this mixture of irony and humanity that he always had in Claude Chabrol.

Isabelle Huppert speaks Arabic, wears a golden djellaba, happily lies to her boss, cop and lover. There is Claude Chabrol in this film, the great Chabrol with whom Isabelle Huppert has often filmed.

Sole, Carlo Sironi’s first film, sole, the sun in Italian, for a film bathed in grayness and cold colors. Lena is a young Polish girl who accepts, for a fee, to be a surrogate mother for a sterile Italian couple, whose nephew, Ermanno, will take care of the young woman during her pregnancy. He is melancholy, she luminous in restraint, a delicate film, on a relationship between two beings who are tame.

Real cinema in the tradition of Ken Loach, Rocks it is Shola, a teenage girl of Nigerian and Jamaican origin, who finds herself alone with her little brother when her depressed mother disappears. Then begins a wandering in the suburbs of London, Rocks flees social services, wants to stay with his brother, does not only have good encounters and surprises us with his maternal sense, his impassive side, film quite predictable but touching, carried by a beautiful bunch of supportive girls.