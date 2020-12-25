Rostrud presented a calendar of weekends in the country next year, reports RIA News…

In February, Russians will have a three-day working week due to the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day. The days off will be February 21, 22 and 23.

Moreover, February 22 will have to work on the 20th. Therefore, from 15 to 21 February there will be a six-day work week.

Thanks to International Women’s Day, a four-day work week is planned for March. In addition, there will be two working weeks in May of four days.

In mid-June, citizens will have a day off on Monday, the 14th due to the fact that Russia Day falls on Saturday.

In November, weekends will be from 4th to 7th. As for December 31, it was declared a non-working day in 2021.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that this year there will be no transfer of one day of New Year’s holidays to December 31.

However, he did not rule out that the federal government may consider such an option in the future.