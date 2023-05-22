The urgency of the project that changes the tax rules was approved on Wednesday (May 17) in the Chamber

The week that begins will see a possible vote on the new fiscal framework, which had the emergency regime approved on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) by the Chamber of Deputies. The PLP (Supplementary Bill) 93 of 2023 it advanced by 367 votes to 102. Only the PL, Novo and Psol-Rede federation benches voted against.

The federal government and the project rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), intend to vote on the text on Wednesday (May 24). The rules change the Constitutional Amendment of the spending cap, in force since 2016.

A IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) will also disclose on the 4th (May 24) the Fiscal Monitoring Report, which will show calculations of the project’s effects on public accounts.

The week will also feature the release of the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index), considered the inflation preview. The indicator will be released on the 5th (May 25). It recorded a rate of 0.57% in April and 4.16% in the accumulated 12 months.

On the 6th (26.May), the BC (Central Bank) will start the monthly publication of the main reports. It will publish external sector statistics, which include data on the trade balance, direct investment in the country, Brazilian spending on international travel and other topics.

Still without a date, the Federal Revenue will be able to disclose the result of the federal collection of April. In March, it totaled R$ 171.1 billion.