It will be the week of truth in the protracted discussion about the excuses of the Netherlands for its slavery past. Tomorrow there will be a second consultation at the Catshuis, on Thursday a lawsuit from Surinamese interest groups will be held, and this week Minister Sigrid Kaag will go to Suriname for an ultimate glue attempt.
Tony van der Mee
Latest update:
12-12-22, 22:37
