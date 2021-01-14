Last year, due to the pandemic, there was a novelty when the Champions League was played in a final tournament in Portugal. This tournament was well received by the spectators and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also seems to have liked the knockout mode.
For the CEO of the FC Bayern this form could develop into a model for the future.
FC Bayern triumphed in the premier class in 2020 after completing most of the knockout round in the mode of a world or European championship. With no return matches and in a neutral place, the aim was to move into the next round.
But it is not only last year’s title that prompts Rummenigge to promote this form of decision-making as the method of choice for the future. Possible changes to the largest European competition in club football are currently being discussed by UEFA, and the Bayern boss is in favor of this process.
According to this, the European association should consider whether to hold the premier class in a “final four” in the future. The two semi-finals and the final would each be played in just one game in the same city, similar to American football or handball.
Rummenigge confirmed opposite fcb.tvthat UEFA wants “a big football attraction to take place at the end of a season, a bit like the Super Bowl.” The event is to be called “Week of Football”, for Rummenigge the concept sounds “good and coherent”.
“Basically it was the greatest thrill the Champions League has ever experienced. You play in the knockout system, ‘the winner takes it all’, the loser is out. Of course, the people liked that too,” said Rummenigge the good Response to the tournament in Portugal from the spectators.
In addition, UEFA is also planning a reform of the group stage, which, according to Rummenigge, has recently become “a bit boring”. The 65-year-old couldn’t say whether this means that the top clubs will only enter the competition later, but he was sure:
“People will like that, I’m sure of it.”
