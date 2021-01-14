For the CEO of the FC Bayern this form could develop into a model for the future.

But it is not only last year’s title that prompts Rummenigge to promote this form of decision-making as the method of choice for the future. Possible changes to the largest European competition in club football are currently being discussed by UEFA, and the Bayern boss is in favor of this process.

Rummenigge confirmed opposite fcb.tvthat UEFA wants “a big football attraction to take place at the end of a season, a bit like the Super Bowl.” The event is to be called “Week of Football”, for Rummenigge the concept sounds “good and coherent”.

In addition, UEFA is also planning a reform of the group stage, which, according to Rummenigge, has recently become “a bit boring”. The 65-year-old couldn’t say whether this means that the top clubs will only enter the competition later, but he was sure:

“People will like that, I’m sure of it.”