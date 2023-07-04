Deputies analyze economic projects, such as the Carf PL and the fiscal framework, in a concentrated effort until Friday (July 7)

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetsaid this Monday (3.Jul.2023) that this week may be the most “successful” for the government in Congress. The Chamber analyzes the bill of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), the fiscal framework and tax reform by the end of the week.

Speaking to journalists, the minister praised the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL):“This is the most important week. We have to recognize in the figure of President Lira this commitment to Brazil”.

About Carf, Tebet declared that the text should not have resistance among the deputies. This is because the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwould have agreed with Arthur Lira to return the Council’s casting vote with some modifications.

“Carf seems to me to be well on its way with the democratic changes that were made in Congress. Haddad has already spoken with leaders and it seems to me that they have reached a consensus on the necessary adjustments. The most important thing that we cannot give up is the casting vote.”declared the minister.

O Power360 showed that the measure that gained strength brings the mechanism back to a less harmful model for companies that lose judgments with the casting vote. The modeling must follow an agreement signed between the Treasury and the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association). The report, however, has not yet been released.