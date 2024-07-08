Trade balances for Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom and China will also be released; the British will also release their May GDP

The week in the economy that begins this Monday (8th July 2024) will see the release of June inflation figures for Colombia, Mexico, China, Portugal, Germany, the USA, France, Spain and Argentina.

Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom and China bring the trade balance in the week from July 8 to July 12, 2024.

The United Kingdom will release its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for May on Thursday (11.Jul.2024).

Pepsi, Delta Air Lines It is Swatch release the financial statement on Thursday (11.Jul.2024). JPMorgan It is Citigroup will be released on Friday (12.Jul.2024).