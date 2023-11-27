In addition to GDP, Brazil releases the unemployment rate in the 3rd quarter and the trade balance for November

The week starting this Monday (27.Nov.2023) will see the release of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for October, Brazil’s unemployment rate in the 3rd quarter and the trade balance for November.

Throughout the week, the United States releases industrial production, GDP for the 3rd quarter and the consumer confidence index.

This week, the Euro Zone will release consumer and industrial confidence indices, consumer prices, the unemployment rate and industrial production.

Read below the main economic indicators of the week: