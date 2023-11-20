Post-election, Argentina has a holiday this Monday; The market also does not open in the USA on Thursday (Nov 23), Thanksgiving

The week starting this Monday (Nov 20, 2023) will see the release of consumer prices and inflation for October in Canada and Japan. The Canadian country also brings the budget balance for September. Germany and Mexico release GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 3rd quarter.

Italy releases retail sales for September. The US brings October durable goods orders. The Euro Zone and the United Kingdom release industrial activity for November. Germany and Russia release producer prices for October.

The week will also have holidays. This Monday (November 20, 2023), Argentina celebrates the National Sovereignty Day holiday. The USA will have the traditional Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (23.Nov.2023). Markets don’t open.

Read below the main economic indicators and holidays of the week: