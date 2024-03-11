Text gained traction in the Upper House after the trial on drug possession in the STF; Chamber must elect presidents of at least 8 collegiate bodies

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that criminalizes the possession for personal use of all drugs is in Schedule of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate on Wednesday (13.mar.2024).

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is the author of the PEC 45 of 2023. The initiative came after the STF (Supreme Federal Court) began voting on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

The Supreme Court trial was resumed and suspended on Wednesday (6th March) upon request from Minister Dias Toffoli. So far, the score is 5 to 3 in favor of release.

REMAINING COMMITTEES IN THE CHAMBER

The Chamber must elect the presidents of at least 8 permanent committees.

Among the 30 collegiate bodies, 19 elected their presidents on Wednesday (6th March). The PL – the largest opposition party in Casa Baixa, with 96 congressmen – won the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) and the Education Commission. They will be led by deputies Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) and Nikolas Ferreiras (PL-MG), respectively.

On Tuesday (March 12), deputies meet to elect presidents of the Amazon and Administration and Public Service committees.

On Wednesday (13th March), the installations of the Regional Integration and Development commissions are planned; of Science and Technology; of Mines and Energy; Defense of Women's Rights; Tourism and Communication.

CHANCELLOR GOES TO THE SENATE

On Thursday (14th March), the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, will participate in a public hearing at the Casa Alta's Foreign Relations Commission. The Brazilian chancellor was invited and confirmed his presence at the meeting, although it was not mandatory.

Senators are expected to ask the minister questions about the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip to Hitler's actions in the Second World War (1939-1945). However, the Power360 found that Mauro must reinforce the government's defense position on Gaza.

Braskem CPI

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigates the operations of the petrochemical company in Maceió (AL) meets twice a week. Hear from the director of ANM, Mauro Henrique Moreira Sousa, on Tuesday (12th March), and Gustavo Ressurreição Lopes, president of the Alagoas Environmental Institute, on Wednesday (13th March).