Sporting already has its first name for the new project: Christian Rivera. The Gijon midfielder, who once starred in a controversial Mareo march to land at Oviedo, is the bet of the director Javi Rico to cover the gap left in the midfield by Javi Fuego and Cristian Salvador.

Rivera tries to close the agreement for the termination of his contract with UD Las Palmas, where he had one more season left, and has publicly shown his desire to return to his Gijón native to return to Sporting. The 23-year-old footballer is willing to lower his cache to sign for the rojiblanco club.

Waiting for departure operations to arrive to know the economic availability for more signings, Javi Rico launches his second project not without controversy. The abrupt departure of Javi Fuego has had a lot to do with a bad relationship with the sports director, as was revealed in recent days in different reports from both the El Comercio and La Nueva España newspapers. The Poleso publicly showed his willingness to renew his contract, something that the sports director has not even considered despite the veteran footballer’s performance in his second season after returning to Mareo.

Javi fire was the banner of a return operation that Miguel Torrecilla carried out under the idea of ​​”recovering players with a sense of belonging. “Borja López and Manu García were the other two protagonists of that series of signings that sowed the illusion in sportinguismo two summers ago. All three have been important to David Gallego in the campaign that just ended, but Rico has not considered him that way, at least with regard to the 37-year-old veteran midfielder.

Javi Rico hopes to close the return of Christian Rivera and the open negotiations with Pablo García and Pelayo Suárez for the signing of the respective contracts of the homegrown players as first team players.

Christian Rivera is very close to closing his back to Sporting after he left the cub in 2014 after a blank season as a consequence of his disagreements with the club at cadet age; he spent a year without playing to be able to get freedom and evade the right of retention to which the rojiblanca entity accepted in that category. He wanted to go to Atlético de Madrid but ended up in the Oviedo youth team after a test at the mattress club and even at the Real Madrid quarry.

The professional debut took place with the Real Oviedo, in the season 2014-15, campaign of the blue promotion to Second. Since then, two years in the Carbayona entity which he left to sign for Eibar – where played 24 games in First-, gave way to a trajectory dotted with assignments. The gunsmith club gave it to Barça B before selling it to UD Las Palmas in 2018; Huesca, Leganés and Girona were his other teams on loan where he barely added fifty games in three seasons.