The Tennessee Titans lost their first game of the season in Chicago partly because quarterback Will Levis made a hair-raising decision shortly before the end, which resulted in an interception and the Bears’ second defensive touchdown to win the game. This time against the New York Jets, something similar happened. With a 7-0 lead, the defenders got through to Levis just before the end zone. Instead of taking the sack and scoring a field goal, the quarterback threw the ball backwards at the last moment towards the running back, who was unable to control it. The Jets defenders secured the fumble. As Levis was leaving the field, the cameras caught Titans head coach Brian Callahan, whose lips were clearly reading: “What the hell are you doing?” Callahan also did not hold back with criticism in front of reporters after the game: “It was stupid. It was exactly the same thing he did last week. He cost us points. He’s an adult and he knows better.” Tennessee ultimately lost 17:24.