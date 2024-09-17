Packers overrun the Colts
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their quarterback Jordan Love. His replacement, Malik Willis, has been with the team for less than a month; he only came in via trade shortly before the start of the season. Accordingly, hopes of a win against the Indianapolis Colts were not great. But the opponent’s defense revealed a serious weakness in Week 1: the run defense. They allowed 213 yards against the Houston Texans. So the Packers attacked them in exactly the same way – with 53 runs.
Head coach Matt LaFleur is one of the best in the league when it comes to offensive ideas, and he dismantled the Colts with very creative formations and schemes. “I just sat back and enjoyed my Gatorade. It felt great,” said cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Packers had the ball for 40 minutes, Alexander and the defense were hardly on the field. In the end, Green Bay had 261 rushing yards. The Packers sometimes couldn’t even throw the ball when they wanted to, as LaFleur explained: “I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on third down. He said that Josh (Myers, center, editor’s note) threw up on the ball. I had never heard of anything like that.”
End of career for Tua Tagovailoa?
The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a concussion for the third time in his career in the game against the Buffalo Bills. After the first two in the 2022 season, Tagovailoa was already thinking about ending his career, which he publicly admitted. Will it happen this time? Everything is still open. The Dolphins have not even put Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list, which would cause him to miss at least four games. There is not enough information yet to make a decision, explained head coach Mike McDaniel. As far as Tagovailoa’s career is concerned, he wants to let the quarterback speak for himself: “I’m only worried about the person and how he is doing on a daily basis.”
Jefferson with a 97-yard touchdown
Justin Jefferson proved once again why he is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL and why his alter ego, which he transforms into on game day, is called “Jets” in the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers – especially with this 97-yard touchdown in the following video. Overall, heHe covered a distance of 127.5 yards. Praise also goes to the referee for his speed and positioning.
New Orleans Saints are real
It was only the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Anyone can easily win against the NFL’s weakest team by far. But the New Orleans Saints did it again. 44:19 against the Dallas Cowboys – a top team. The Saints scored a touchdown in each of their first six drives, four times by Alvin Kamara. Wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed also pulled off a 70-yard touchdown catch. Quarterback Derek Carr seems to feel really comfortable in the system of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and is showing that he has the potential to be more than just mediocre. Nobody expected that New Orleans would have the most explosive offense at the start of the season. But after their victory over Dallas, the Saints have to be taken seriously.
Cardinals dominate injury-plagued Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have had incredible bad luck with injuries, particularly in the offensive line and among their most important skill players, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. They cannot compensate for this with a strong quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and they lost 10:41 to the Arizona Cardinals. “There is nothing positive that I can take away from today,” said head coach Sean McVay. And at this point it must also be mentioned that Arizona looked really good in its second game in a row. The week before in Buffalo, it had just missed out on a win. But this time, rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also blossomed with four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Kyler Murray was flawless with a perfect passer rating. Like the Saints, the Cardinals should also be on everyone’s radar.
What did we do to deserve the Panthers and Giants?
The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers are coming to Germany in November. So let’s see what they’re up to until then. As of now, the question is: What have we done to deserve this? The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL and are now benching quarterback Bryce Young, for whom they sold off everything in 2023 in order to take him first in the draft. In Chicago, the previous owner of the pick, the party is still going strong. Andy Dalton is now supposed to stabilize the Panthers.
And the Giants? They were the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, not allow a single one and still lose in regular time. The Washington Commanders were in the red zone six times and didn’t even get into the end zone once. But the seven field goals they scored at the end were enough for a 21:18 victory. Well, the Giants were playing without a kicker due to injuries and couldn’t score any field goals, then things might have turned out differently. But still: This team isn’t far above the Panthers. At least that could make the duel exciting.
Fake punt in front of the own end zone
Dan Campbell is probably the most aggressive head coach in the league when it comes to playing fourth downs. It went wrong in last season’s NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, but Campbell hasn’t changed that. In his Detroit Lions’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had his players perform a fake punt just outside their own end zone – with success, because who would expect something like that? But it was also necessary because the Lions’ offense stuttered against the Buccaneers and ultimately lost 16:20 anyway.
Titans head coach sharply criticizes quarterback
The Tennessee Titans lost their first game of the season in Chicago partly because quarterback Will Levis made a hair-raising decision shortly before the end, which resulted in an interception and the Bears’ second defensive touchdown to win the game. This time against the New York Jets, something similar happened. With a 7-0 lead, the defenders got through to Levis just before the end zone. Instead of taking the sack and scoring a field goal, the quarterback threw the ball backwards at the last moment towards the running back, who was unable to control it. The Jets defenders secured the fumble. As Levis was leaving the field, the cameras caught Titans head coach Brian Callahan, whose lips were clearly reading: “What the hell are you doing?” Callahan also did not hold back with criticism in front of reporters after the game: “It was stupid. It was exactly the same thing he did last week. He cost us points. He’s an adult and he knows better.” Tennessee ultimately lost 17:24.
#Week #NFL #Outstanding #Saints #harsh #quarterback #criticism
Leave a Reply