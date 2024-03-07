The 2024 presidential campaign is presenting unprecedented scenarios: politics, the media and society were not prepared for a competition between two women, massive rallies have lost their effectiveness and are very expensive, the media are disjointed and assume themselves as protagonists and the political parties have lost their structures. , bases and militancy.

In the first week of the 90-day campaign, the main data is found in the alarm bells that went off in National Palace due to the decreasing electoral trends of Morena in Mexico City, a consequence of the 2021 crisis: the neglect of the then head of government Claudia Sheinbaum, the fracture within Morena, the loss of half of the mayoralties and the detachment of the president López Obrador on the capital bastion that had belonged to the progressive opposition of the PRD since 1997 and Morena did not know how to build a structure of class and mass domination.

The electoral scenarios are more or less clear: the official candidate Sheinbaum represents the continuity of the now more or less clear project of the 4-T in terms of regime reform, based on the 20 presidential initiatives that represent not only the legacy of Lopez Obrador, but the offer of Brunette.

The opposition candidate Gálvez Ruiz started without the support of the structures of the three parties that promote her –PRI, PAN and PRD— and is looking for its own clientele, but with the already known fact that the much-cited pink wave in the streets of Mexico City Zócalo On three occasions now it does not appear anywhere nor has it been able to structure itself into an electoral mobilization apparatus, even failing the old model that in the old PRI was shown to be ineffective: that each person committed to bringing ten voters to the polls. in favor, but without any central structure that the opposition parties should have created from the beginning of the alliance in 2021 and that does not actually exist today.

And the candidate Rodríguez Martínez walks as he walks like a soul in pain, without a figure, without a party, without a speech, without Dante Delgado Rannauro, with orange tribes in a phospho-phospho dispute, without the support of the New Leonese governor Samuel González or his influential wife , with late appearances, few crowds or stages and, in short, lonely in the middle of the electoral plaza.

Behind the mobilizations of the candidates there are only partisan meetings, appearances in the mass media that are only used through fragments of statements, without rallies that in some way could specify militant bases and in tours that also serve to sell a product that to ask for the vote.

The real political dispute seems hidden: the project to reorganize the regime for the restructuring of the State and the consolidation of clientele beneficiaries of social programs in the face of the reorganization of a true front of the political right with the BREADthe conservative church, the US right and the neoliberal PRI and the PRD catching the few crumbs left by the other two parties.

The two belligerent candidates have not been able to give a meaning, a seal or a definition to their campaigns and parties, nor have they managed to build strategic alliances with women who make up a 55% electoral majority and who have increased their presence and dominance within the family. for the not at all funny flight of men from the lack of salaries and jobs, much less do they still seem to understand the logic of electoral feminism to transform it into a discourse of mass mobilization.

As there is no expectation that these scenarios will change, what remains for the campaign to stir up the respectable public of voters will be the debates, but there will also be little to cut from, unless personal confrontation in the television studio is shaken by spectacular denunciations that shake the adversary.

The 1994 debate was useful due to the staging capacity of the leader Diego Fernández de Cevallos, but without changing the trend of votes; The 2018 debates ended in personal clashes.

The first week of the campaign has not changed the electoral scenario.

We recommend you read: