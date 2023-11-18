Monsanto, manufacturer of the weedkiller Roundup, was ordered on Friday by a court in the US state of Missouri to pay damages of more than 1.5 billion dollars (approximately 1.37 billion euros) to three Americans who allegedly developed cancer after use of the drug. This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency. This is one of the largest damages awards in the United States this year.

