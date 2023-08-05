The number of closed cannabis farms has halved in the last two years, according to figures from network operators and the police. Is Dutch weed on the decline? No, the police simply check less, also because local residents click less often. Experts see it with horror, because the nurseries are anything but innocent: “We have completely lost sight of serious cannabis criminals.”

#Weed #farms #difficult #find #due #LED #lamps #carbon #filters #lack #click #chips