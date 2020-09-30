Wednesday’s TV movies include an erotic thriller about Naples

Ottoman Lieutenant ★★

(Turkey / USA 2017) An American nurse (Hera Hilman) falls in love with an Ottoman officer (Michiel Huisman) on the eve of World War I in the Ottoman Empire. Joseph Ruben’s drama reminds us that refugees are not just a problem today. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Maps to the Stars ★★

(Canada / USA / France / Germany 2014) A young woman (Mia Wasikowska) returns to her childhood home to find out about her past. David Cronenberg’s satire-based satire-based relationships are like the tragedies of antiquity – or a bad soap opera. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Clad in Naples ★★★★

(Italy 2017) A forensic doctor (Giovanna Mezzogiorno) gets to open a man (Alessandro Borghi) with whom he has just spent a night together. The erotic thriller of Turkish immigrant Ferzan Özpetek describes the relationship between a woman in her forties and a younger man. Themes include mental health problems and morbid jealousy. As in the director’s films before, there are several rainbow character characters involved. (K16)

Subject at 10.05 pm

Shaking day ★★★

(USA 2017) A teenage girl (Jordyn DiNatale) attends a picnic in 1989 to celebrate the execution of serial killer Ted Bundy. Laura Moss’s short crime film aptly depicts the attitude of Americans towards serial killers: on the one hand, they are hated, on the other hand, they are worshiped. (K7)

Subject at 11.55 pm