Wednesday, August 23, was a “baking day throughout the Iberian Peninsula”. This is how one of the spokespersons for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), José Luis Camacho, defines it. It was the warmest day in Spain this year, with an average temperature of 29°. The usual on this day would have been an average of 22 °. And this heat wave, which is setting records, is the longest and most intense of the year, according to Aemet. The agency has detailed that three days of this episode of extreme temperatures are already among the 10 warmest days in Spain since 1950. In fact, the average temperature this Wednesday is the third highest since there is data, after the records of 14 August 2021 and August 10, 2012. Tuesday was fourth on the list and Monday is ninth. A heat wave had never been registered in Spain as late as the current one and with this intensity and extension, reports Aemet.

In Aemet’s main network, which has 93 observatories, the ranking The maximum temperatures are headed by stations in the Ebro valley as far away as Miranda de Ebro, in the province of Burgos, and Tortosa-Roquetes, in Tarragona, with 43.9°, followed by Tablada and Carmona in Seville with 43.5° and 43.4°, respectively. Also noteworthy are the towns of Ramales de la Victoria, in Cantabria, with 43.3°; and Orozko-Ibarra, in Bizkaia, with 43.1°, all in the north of Spain, the same as that of the station located in the Bilbao airport grounds, where a maximum of 44° was recorded. The maximum temperatures exceeded 40° also in points of southern Galicia and Asturias.

The minimum temperatures in the early morning of the 23rd were exceptionally warm in many enclaves. As an example, the 29.4° minimum at the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona, ​​which set a historical record and torrid night values ​​greater than 25° minimum in Tarifa, Getafe, the Retiro station in Madrid and in Segovia, never before observed in a month of August.

Steep drop in temperatures

Until Wednesday, Spain had registered 17 records of warm days in Spain in 2023. Which means that there were 17 days that registered the highest average temperature compared to the same dates since there are records, which start in 1950. The forecasts indicate that both this Thursday and Friday will also set new records for warm days, so there will be 19 in 2023. The forecast at the beginning of the year was that in all of 2023 the number of records would not exceed five, so By the end of August, the forecast for undisturbed weather has almost quadrupled. In contrast, this year there has been no cold day record. According to Aemet’s forecast, next Sunday, after an intense drop in heat over the weekend, temperatures below 20° will be recorded in a large part of the territory. The Sunday day will not mark an absolute extreme, but they are very rare records for August 27: it will be among the 5% of coldest August 27 days since at least 1950.

The drop in temperatures is going to be very significant. It will go from high temperatures not recorded at this time of the year to typical average values ​​of the beginning of autumn during Sunday and Monday. Then there will be a slight recovery, but August will end and September will begin with cool temperatures. This descent begins on Friday with the arrival of a cooler air mass from the Atlantic, which will leave maximum temperatures of 22° and 24° on the Cantabrian coast and will cause a drop in temperatures in its path. The north of the peninsula will have highs below 32° and 34°, but on Friday 40° will remain in the Guadalquivir valley. During the weekend it will cover the entire territory, with the exception of the Canary Islands. This front will leave temperatures above 30° and only in the southwest quadrant. The wind will turn to the north and intensify, with very strong gusts in the Ebro valley, the Balearic Sea and mountain areas in the northern half. The Cantabrian coast will have rainfall and the Mediterranean will suffer storms.

Some Korean pilgrims cool off in the fountain of a hostel, this Thursday in Logroño.

Fernando Diaz (EFE)

The minimum temperatures will also gradually normalize, with values ​​below 20° in a general way on Sunday, with the exception of the Alborán coast and the southeast, where the drop in temperatures is expected to occur on Monday. Both on Sunday and Monday, it is likely that the minimum temperatures will reach values ​​below 10° in the northern plateau, the Iberian system and the Pyrenees, with possible frosts in high mountain areas. As of Sunday, with greater uncertainty, it is possible that there will be a rise in temperatures, which will reach normal values ​​for the time.

