Ortega then spoke about the scope of the second season, saying that each episode aims high. “There are very, very good jokes and I think everything is bigger. It's much more action-packed. Each episode will probably be a little more movie-like which is nice,” the actor continued.

“We're here definitely orienting a little more towards horror “Ortega told E!. “It's really, really exciting because, over the course of the series, even though Wednesday needs to evolve a little bit, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her.

One of the most successful series of recent years on Netflix is Wednesday (Wednesday, in English) and the audience is waiting for the arrival of the second season. Waiting for substantial news, the leading actress Jenna Ortega – who plays Wednesday Addams – commented on the style of future episodes, saying they will lean a little more towards horror .

Jenna Ortega is more involved in the production

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

This time, Jenna Ortega was it more involved in the series behind the scenescontributing to the writing and direction of the second season.

“We had already thrown out a lot of ideas, and I'm a very practical person. I want to know what's going on,” Ortega said last year. “And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and so legendary, I absolutely didn't want to make a mistake. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On the set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we would all get together and decide, “Okay, what works and what doesn't?” He was naturally already very collaborative.”

She continued: “So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the game and make sure we could start the conversations earlier… And I'm so curious. I want to see the outfits, the new characters that are coming, the scripts, and I'm were kind enough to let me wear the hat from producer“.

The second season on Wednesday should start production in Ireland in a few months according to the most recent reports. A release date has not yet been set.

