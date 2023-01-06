Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday will return with the second season dedicated to the series. After breaking all records, new details related to the series and the new season have now arrived. The interview, exclusive to Tudum.com, saw the two showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, declare the following:

“It was incredible to create a show that connected people from all over the world. We are excited to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the bizarre and spooky world of Nevermore. We just need to make sure Wednesday didn’t empty the pool early.”

Wednesday, produced by MGM Television, continues to have a sensational cultural impact in various fields: from entertainment to the web, from music to fashion, via cosmetics.

Since Wednesday debuted in November 2022: