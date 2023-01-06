Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday will return with the second season dedicated to the series. After breaking all records, new details related to the series and the new season have now arrived. The interview, exclusive to Tudum.com, saw the two showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, declare the following:
“It was incredible to create a show that connected people from all over the world. We are excited to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the bizarre and spooky world of Nevermore. We just need to make sure Wednesday didn’t empty the pool early.”
Wednesday, produced by MGM Television, continues to have a sensational cultural impact in various fields: from entertainment to the web, from music to fashion, via cosmetics.
Since Wednesday debuted in November 2022:
-
Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks second in the Most Popular TV Products (English-language) chart with 1.237 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days.
-
More than 182 million households have watched the series since its debut.
-
Wednesday surpassed one billion viewing hours just three weeks after debuting, joining the Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone in its first 28 days.
-
The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix — not once, but twice — when it debuted in first place with a record 341.23 million hours viewed. , and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29 million hours viewed.
-
To date, Wednesday has been six straight weeks with over 100 million hours viewed in the ranking of the most popular TV products (English language): another record!
-
On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 billion views.
-
Wednesday’s soundtrack hit #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack Chart, where it stayed in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams now has over 1 million followers on Spotify.
-
On Spotify, “Goo Goo Muck” of the The Cramps saw an increase in streaming of over 9500% compared to the month prior to the series’ release.
-
Wednesday’s iconic dance scene went viral on social media around the world. Fan-generated content using Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” led to an over 1800% increase in streaming of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior to the series’ release. Also Lady Gaga she joined in the fun.
-
With over 80 million views, fans just can’t get enough of the cast reaction to the iconic dance scene video.
-
The makeup Wednesday’s viral has been searched and viewed over 100 million times by fans on TikTok.
-
Wednesday’s products are in high demand with select items sold out at retailers such as Hot Topic, MAC and Cakeworthy.
#Wednesday #Season #officially #announced #Netflix
Leave a Reply