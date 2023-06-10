Get ready for another break! The next Wednesday June 14, 2023all elementary public schools in Mexico City will suspend their educational activities. But why? The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) has issued a statement explaining the reasons behind this pause in the school routine.

According to the SEP, the suspension of classes is due to the participation of teaching, administrative and educational support staff in the National Union of Education Workers elections (SNTE), convened by the sections 9, 10 and 11 of CDMX. These elections are of great importance for the educational union, since they will determine union representation and decision-making in labor matters.”The teaching, administrative and educational support staff will participate in the elections called by sections 9, 10 and 11 of the SNTE”, explained the SEP in its official statement.

Are there classes on Saturday June 17 in CDMX?

Basic level students They will resume their classes on Thursday June 15 in all public schools of preschool, primary and secondary level from Mexico City, following the usual schedules and modalities.

But the surprises do not end there. Leticia Ramírez, head of the Ministry of Public Education, also announced a day of activities scheduled for Saturday June 17, with the aim of promoting the campaign against drug use. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the importance of preventing addictions and promoting a healthy lifestyle among young people.

The program of activities will include cultural, informative, sports and recreational proposals, which will be carried out mainly in educational establishments, but also in parks, sports and community centers. “It is about all of us taking into account the importance of preventing addictions,” said Ramírez.

The day will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be coordinated by the SEP, in collaboration with the Secretaries of Health and Culture in the 32 federal entities of the country. However, it has not yet been clarified whether participation in these activities will be compulsory for elementary school students.

The official extended an invitation to the students, but none was mentioned sanction in case of not attending. Therefore, it will be necessary to consult with the authorities of each school center to obtain specific information on attendance.