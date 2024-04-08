Wednesday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

The committee investigating the sighting of the Shawwal crescent for the Hijri year 1445 in the country announced yesterday that it was not possible to sight the Shawwal crescent, and that today, Tuesday, is the completion of the month of Ramadan, so that Wednesday, April 10, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The committee investigating the sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan met yesterday, Ramadan 29 (April 8), after the Maghrib prayer in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and after investigating and taking into account all legal methods of proof, it was proven that it was impossible to sight the Shawwal crescent for this year, and therefore today is Tuesday (April 9). It is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and tomorrow, Wednesday, is the first day of the month of Shawwal of the year 1445 AH.