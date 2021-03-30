The Junta de Andalucía announced that it would bring forward one day its weekly meeting of the health committee because of Semana Santa.

Accordingly, the figures that will be examined to decide municipal contagion evaluation will be tomorrow’s (Wednesday the 31st).

At the moment there are 13 municipalities that have breached the 500 mark according to yesterday’s figures so they will have to keep their collective fingers crossed that the infection cases go down before Wednesday.

The Costa Tropical, at the moment, isn’t in any danger of crossing the 500 mark: Almuñécar (158.1), Salobreña (95.9), Motril (172.8), Torrenueva (71.5), Castell de Ferro / Gualchos (250.5) Vélez de Benaudalla (34.6) Molvízar (144.3) and la Rábita / Albuñol (285.6).

Just as soon as Wednesday’s figures become available, we will publish them so that everybody can have an idea how the dice will fall, or in Spanish, where the shots go.

