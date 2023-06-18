During Netflix Tudum made itself heard again on Wednesday. Tim Burton’s TV series which tells the story of young Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, had already announced the arrival of its second season.

On the occasion of the Tudum a video was presented showing cast members read some of the theories elaborated by fans which are more widespread on the net.

An alternate behind-the-scenes clip for a series that certainly needs no introduction: in a short time the series has become among the most watched in the history of Netflix and has broken records for total viewing hours held by giants such as Stranger Things and The Witcher.

Wednesday Addamsthe eldest daughter of the scariest family in the world, she was transferred to Nevermore Academya private high school for kids with special powers.

During the first season we met her roommate, sweet Enid (Emma Myers), mysterious Xavier (Percy Hynes White), and Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

The series has managed to convince the public thanks to a practically perfect balance between teen-drama and fantasy horror, transforming a comic born in 1939 into a modern and captivating work.