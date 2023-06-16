Kalinka Fox made a new cosplay Of Wednesday Addamsthis time shooting on video and miming the famous ballet by Jenna Ortega in the television series available on Netflix.

As we know, after the extraordinary success at the debut Netflix confirmed the second season of Wednesday already last January, so we are waiting to understand when we will be able to see the new episodes of this renewed and teen-oriented interpretation of The Addams Family.

Classic dress, perfect makeup as usual, Kalinka appears pleasantly awkward in this interpretation of hers, undoubtedly different from what we are used to seeing from the Russian model, who has also lately started experimenting with anime filters to have some fun.

Her other notable cosplays are certainly Zelda from Tears of the Kingdom, Peach from Super Mario Bros. the film, Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Melina from Elden Ring.