Wednesday Addams is undoubtedly the character of the moment, e Kalinka Fox she did not miss the opportunity to dedicate her latest to her cosplaygoing to resume one of the scenes of the television series in which the girl dresses as little bunny for Halloween.

The result is obviously not as chaste as that brought to the screen by Jenna Ortegabut the beautiful Kalinka still avoided exaggerating, delivering a sensual yet sober Wednesday, with traditional braids and a black bodice.

The second most watched English series ever on Netflix, Wednesday offers a reinterpretation of the Addams Family in a teen key, telling the story of the girl, struggling with a private school in the fictitious town of Jericho.

If you like Kalinka Fox cosplays, check out her interpretations of Mary Jane Watson from Spider-Man, Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Bayonetta and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.