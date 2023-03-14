Kalinka Fox strikes again: the Russian model is back in the role of Wednesday Addams for his latest cosplaybut in this case he has seen fit to wear a “tactical” costume different from the normal outfit of the character played in the television series by Jenna Ortega.

Curiously, the black uniform created by ezcosplay includes some cat ears: a variation on the theme of what we had seen in the previous Wednesday Addams cosplay by Kalinka Fox: evidently that detail had brought luck to the set, and we decided to propose it again.

The end result is reminiscent in many ways Catwoman and well suited to the dark style of Wednesday, which will return with a second season already confirmed by Netflix after the extraordinary success of the first, which was able to capture the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

Returning instead to the works of the beautiful Kalinka, here are some of her latest interpretations: She-Hulk, Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3, Wonder Woman with the Lasso of Truth and Garona from World of Warcraft.