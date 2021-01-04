2021 : the new year is the 40th anniversary of Mumia’s arrest! We express the wish and the demand that it be that of his release.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania (see our previous info: www.mumiabujamal.com) indeed gives hope to his defense of being able to finally assert his right of appeal obtained in 2019 at the end of a long legal battle paving the way for the possible challenge of his conviction. In this context, international mobilization must remain vigilant and active

because everyone knows that nothing is won in advance.

It is with this fighting spirit that our first gathering of the year near the United States Embassy will take place next Wednesday.

This gathering is authorized by the Police Headquarters on condition that the barrier measures still in force against the Covid epidemic are respected: distancing and wearing a mask are mandatory, as is the provision of hydroalcoholic gel to participants.

To this end, we bring to your attention (attachment) the receipt of declaration of event recalling the rules engaging the responsibility of our Collective.

With best wishes to all of you … and our thanks for your loyal support to Mumia.

Also attached are our wishes for 2021 in the form of a poster demanding in several languages ​​the release of Mumia

FRENCH COLLECTIVE “LIBÉRONS MUMIA!”

bringing together around a hundred organizations and public authorities

MEMBER OF THE WORLD COALITION AGAINST THE DEATH PENALTY Find this information on our website