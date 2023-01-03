Among the various most recent financial movements in the world of cinema, Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer could put a spoke in Netflix’s wheels. Yes, because despite the first season of Wednesday was produced by Netflix, the series it actually belongs to the historic MGM and then a possible second season could land on Amazon Prime.

This is sure to be a big coup for Netflix, considering that alone on Wednesday set a new record for the platform, 400 hours of streaming in a single week. However, nothing seems to be decided yet. While the big N hasn’t yet said anything about a second season, other platforms haven’t stepped forward yet either.

Deadline then kept specifying that theacquisition of MGM by Amazon it will not necessarily coincide with the movement of all the contents of the historic manufacturer on Prime Video.

In short, Netflix is ​​risking a lot between the cancellation of 1899 just announced, which we talked about in this article, the possible migration of Wednesday, and the loss of more than a million subscribers in the past year. That said, we shouldn’t underestimate the quality of the works that the platform is still able to pull off, between The Crown and Stranger Things, and we hope this is enough to save it.