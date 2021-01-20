Families of citizens and residents of the country have taken the initiative to require those invited to weddings to obtain the Coronavirus vaccine, to allow them to attend the occasion.

The wedding invitations included this requirement to impose more prevention and health safety for all, as well as to encourage vaccination.

The businessman and owner of wedding halls in Ras Al Khaimah, Hamad Al Shirawi, affirmed the commitment of wedding halls to the application of preventive measures and spacing between tables and to prevent the invitees from rapprochement, even if they were vaccinated against the Corona virus, pointing to the continued implementation of the precautionary measures imposed by the competent health authorities. .

In detail, citizen Rashid Obeid said that his family considered obliging those invited to his son’s wedding to take the anti-Coronavirus vaccine, to impose more safety measures on the newlyweds, their families and those invited to the wedding, as well as to encourage compliance with the precautionary measures.

He explained that «taking the vaccine makes the attendees feel reassured because of reducing the chances of them being infected with the virus, or transmitting the infection to the attendees, especially since some may not fully adhere to the precautionary measures during the ceremony, so it was necessary to take the vaccine to ensure the safety of everyone», adding that the date of the ceremony was postponed by a month. To give everyone a chance to have two doses of vaccination before attending the wedding.

He said, “The invitees agreed to take the vaccine, and showed their willingness to respond to community initiatives aimed at preserving society and limiting the spread of the virus among its members.”

Ata Al-Rayyes indicated that some of his family members refused to attend his wedding at first, for fear of infection with the Coronavirus, and that some of the invitees would not stick to distance, but they changed their position when they learned that he required the invitees in electronic wedding cards to take the anti-Coronavirus vaccine to attend the party, on Although the wedding halls apply preventive measures and precautionary measures, he added that his friends and relatives considered that this condition means that the ceremony will be safe and healthy.

(Umm Saeed) stressed the necessity of taking the vaccine, “because it will protect the elderly of the newlyweds’ family from infection with the Coronavirus, especially since weddings are mixed with others.”

She added that most of her family members had taken the vaccine before the date of her son’s wedding, and confirmed their willingness to show the results of the examination before entering the party hall.

She added that no invited would be allowed to attend the wedding party before taking the vaccine, noting that “the safety of the attendees is more important than anything else, especially since the vaccine is available free of charge in various health centers in the country, and obtaining it is neither expensive nor difficult.”

Businessman and owner of wedding halls in Ras Al Khaimah, Hamad Al Shirawi, said that the halls do not allow invitees, even if they are vaccinated, to mix during the wedding ceremony, or with more than six people sitting at the table, or dancing next to each other, pointing out that the halls are committed to the procedures Precautionary and preventive measures mentioned in the circular of the Department of Economic Development, indicating that a distance of two meters was left between the tables, and that the number of invitees at each table should not exceed six persons, and wear masks to limit the spread of the virus.

– A citizen postpones his wedding for a month, to give everyone the opportunity to receive the two doses of the vaccine.





