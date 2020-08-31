It had been a year since Sandrine and Luc had been waiting to say yes, in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). The stress of the last days has subsided, the bride and groom savor this moment. “We still manage to be relaxed, we tell ourselves that the people around us are there for us, to share our happiness and our joy, finally, to get married”, confirms Sandrine Gaugiran, the bride, a mask on her face.



Luc Gaugiran wondered about the holding of the ceremony, when Toulouse went into the red zone. “But we learned that everything was maintained. Suddenly, we are very happy to get married, even if circumstances force us to adapt ”, explains the groom. Covid-19 requires, the future spouses must respect a certain number of rules. Fifteen minutes of ceremony, no more than 30 guests in town hall … A more intimate wedding, even if it was not what another young couple had imagined.

