This year’s wedding boom is set to be big, according to a new report from wedding planning website The Knot. It anticipates up to 2.6 million marriages in 2022, up from 2.2 million in 2019, before the pandemic. The big events will also be much bigger – and likely more expensive in the face of record consumer price inflation. + Brazil has its first wedding in Metaverso; understand “This year will not only be the most wedding year in recent history, but it will also begin to welcome the next generation of couples – Generation Z – to marry,” Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot, said in a statement.

A landmark year for weddings will be a welcome relief not just for brides and grooms, but for the entire wedding industry. The nightmare year of 2020 forced most weddings to be canceled or postponed, and dozens of businesses that depend on them for revenue were left struggling to make ends meet.

As the Covid-19 vaccination rollout has gained traction, weddings have seen a comeback in 2021. Couples have shifted to smaller, outdoor ceremonies, Zoom weddings, and even getaways.

Back to pre-pandemic fervor

The Knot report said that 98% of couples who are about to get married this year are confident their wedding will go ahead as scheduled. That compares to 45% who made changes to their wedding plans – such as a different location – in 2021.

Wedding receptions are also gaining a few more guests – the average guest count is expected to hit 129 this year, up from 110 in 2021. The Knot report said guest list size has returned to 80% of 2019 levels.

Couples want to give their all in their marriages and aren’t too focused on controlling costs, said Tim Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide.

On average, couples in 2021 spent a total of $34,000 on their wedding, including the ceremony, reception, engagement and rings, The Knot report said. The site said it doesn’t yet have a cost estimate for 2022, but expects “it will be at least 2021 levels.”

But Chi said inflation and ongoing problems with supply chains will also add to marriage-related costs.

For those still in the process of setting a 2022 wedding date, The Knot found that October emerged as the most popular month and October 22nd the most popular date. Safety remains a priority, however. Chi said many couples are incorporating hand hygiene stations and other precautions or holding the festivities outdoors to promote social distancing.

Azazie, a major online seller of dresses and accessories for brides and bridal parties, said it has seen a 200% growth in sales this year.

“We’re seeing two years of marriages happening in one year,” said Ranu Coleman, Azazie’s director of marketing. “Some of these are weddings that have been postponed due to Covid and [também] people who are having a second marriage because the first was smaller and more intimate and now they want to celebrate in a bigger way.”

In terms of the types of weddings his clients are planning this year, Coleman said a rustic-themed celebration with greenery, dried flowers and vintage decor has emerged as one of the top trends.

