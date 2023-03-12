Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A TikTok video showing adults partying goes viral. The question at stake is whether children should be excluded from marriages.

Fallbrook – It’s only a six-second clip on TikTok, but the waves it’s making are immense. The video shows a group of adults dancing and celebrating at a wedding. Inside the text in English: “Focus: You have no children at your wedding.”

Towards the end of the clip, the camera zooms in on the invitation card, which states that the wedding in Fallbrook, California is adults only. Finally, the question is asked, “Are children welcome?” The newlyweds responded, “While we love your children, due to space and budget constraints, our wedding will be an adults-only event. We hope this communication gives you enough time to make other arrangements to take a night off and celebrate with us.” A woman would have liked to do the same. But she wasn’t allowed to take her dog to the wedding and therefore canceled.

Video on TikTok goes viral: a lot of encouragement for a wedding without children

The video came up tik tok viral, it has been viewed more than four million times and liked more than 220,000 times, along with nearly 1,700 comments. The discussion revolves around the question of whether children should be excluded from marriages. In fact, most users approve. “Any wedding without children is the best wedding,” writes one.

Adults celebrate exuberantly at a wedding party (symbol image). © IMAGO / Panthermedia

A mother understands exclusion. She was last at two weddings, “the children ruined the dances of both bridal couples,” she wrote. Another woman saw “a five-tiered cake being knocked over by a seven-year-old for dancing too wildly.” Still another described how one mother did nothing “to control her four children. They whined during the ceremony and the speeches.” A bridegroom in England behaved like a child. The Bride caught him just before the wedding when he was being breastfed by his mother.

Wedding without children? Family and relatives react angrily to exclusion

But there are other sounds too. “Kids are the best thing about a wedding,” wrote one user. Others could not imagine a celebration without children. One woman, for example, said she “never would have thought of inviting children over.” She and the newlyweds had “very nice moments together”.

Other TikTok users reported anger at children being left out of the wedding. “My fiancé’s brother and his wife are mad at us for not allowing their babies into a 25-person wedding at a fancy restaurant,” one woman wrote in the comments. Two weeks later, she added: “They are still extremely mad at us! I would give in if her children didn’t cry and scream every time.” A bride was also angry when her mother-in-law came to the wedding in her wedding dress. (mt)