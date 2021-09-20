Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding the wedding. Among the various Italian wedding traditions, the figure of the page cannot be missing. What are the origins of this important figure, but above all what are the tasks that the page will have to perform? Here are all the details.

The page: the importance of traditions

The page boy is one of the roles that absolutely cannot be missing within the Italian wedding tradition. In fact, their presence derives from the millennial Roman times. However, to understand their importance in today’s ceremony, we need to answer this question: what was their exact role at the time?

The page boys were needed within the marriage procession organized for the goddess Venus in that they wished prosperity and children healthy to the new married couple. Today, this tradition has remained but has retained a mostly aesthetic character. In fact, the page boys are entrusted with small tasks that enrich the scenography of the ceremony itself. Of which tasks we’re talking about?

The page boy will have the great task of carrying the wedding rings for the whole procession that precedes the bride’s entrance. In fact, the jewels will be delicately stored on a cushion or box. In addition, the page will be the one who will present the rings to the spouses at the time of the exchange of faiths.

Although these are the main tasks, there are also other small ones proxies that can be entrusted, such as the delivery of rice cones to be delivered to the guests as soon as the ceremony is over. In addition, your pages will also be able to deliver wedding favors at the end of the reception. Normally the page boys are between the ages of four and ten years and for this very reason they are often the children of some dear friends.

Finally, they can also be the same nephews or the children of the spouses themselves. Obviously, a page boy with a lot of character breezy will have no trouble playing with autonomy all these functions. The important thing is to always do them welcomed within the ceremony and loads of one responsibility which they will have to take very seriously.

