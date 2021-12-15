Organizing a wedding takes a long time, usually those who want to get married have to decide the date of the big day which is not at all simple. Between preparations, costs and appointments, the perfect date could also coincide with the best time of year to get married!

One of the most important and meaningful choices to take to organize a marriage, is undoubtedly the period and date in which to celebrate it. There are those who decide based on the climate, others based on work commitments and for any other reason, the choice of the big day can be very relative and subjective for everyone.

However, not many know that there are folk traditions and legends which can provide extra help, to be more aware of the choice of the period of marriage.

The most favorite seasons are spring and summer pmainly due to the warm climate, but some months are considered real “lucky charm” of love and a conspicuous happy marriage.

Wedding: choose the best months for when to get married.

Read also: Anticipations Storm of love June 17 Jessica and Henry will be able to get married?

As for the choice of the most suitable period to get married, we can analyze those months considered best and brings luck, to celebrate the wedding ceremony. Starting from the Spring we have:

May and June, one of the best times to celebrate your wedding are between mid-May and mid-June, months of the year where you can enjoy the nice climate conducive to outdoor celebrations with a mild temperature.

In summer we suggest:

July, the ad hoc month of summer, both for the weather and for the heat and for the almost lack of rainfall. Furthermore, July is also a very suitable period for those who work and want to take vacation, and among these it would be perfect for their wedding ceremony.

For the autumn we propose instead:

September October months a bit risky, as during this period of the year the rains begin, the sunlight at the end of the day begins to drop early. Months that could still bring you good omen, as we know from the saying “wet bride lucky bride” .

As far as thewinter, the choices may not be very optimal both for the climate but also for those who opt to make a trip abroad, this could be much more costly on an economic level.