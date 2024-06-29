Wedding | The old guideline for a suitable wedding gift gets a ride: “You could sell tickets at the same time”

Wedding|Many HS readers consider a wedding gift worth 50–100 euros to be the most reasonable.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HS asked readers for their opinions regarding the wedding. According to many respondents, the most suitable price for a wedding gift is 50-100 euros. Some preferred immaterial gifts and emphasized the significance of the gift. Some thought a gift amount to cover the expenses of the guest’s participation was appropriate.

Perfect the price for the wedding gift is what the guest feels is most appropriate, say HS readers.

Before Midsummer, HS published a poll asking readers’ opinions about wedding-related issues. There were more than 1,400 responses.

Only the comments of respondents who have left their contact information with the editor have been used in the story. Answers may have been shortened or edited to make them clearer.

The respondents also gave their opinion in the survey from a childless wedding and among other things about dress etiquette and wedding catering.

If a specific gift amount for the wedding gift should be defined, the most typical price would be 50–100 euros, the readers defined.

[Sopiva lahja on] around 50 euros and up. On the other hand, everyone gives gifts according to what they can afford. Bankruptcy is not worth filing for someone’s wedding. Woman, 52 As a basic rule, I would consider €50/person, that is, as a couple I would put €100. Female, 28 Your own wealth has an effect. 100 euros is quite suitable. Woman, 73

Some of the respondents pointed out that the wedding guest often has to spend money on travel and accommodation expenses alone, as well as party clothes. Then investing in a wedding gift no longer seems very meaningful.

Many guests already invest in party clothes, dressing up and travel, so I personally don’t expect that in addition to that, money should also be given to the wedding couple. Woman, 30

A meeting club chairman Mirva Saukkola considers the amount of 50–100 euros defined by HS readers as a very typical wedding gift.

He is on the same lines as the respondents: the size of the monetary gift depends on many things, such as the guest’s own relationship with the wedding couple. The wedding guest’s own financial situation also has an effect.

“The idea is not for the wedding guest’s finances to go downhill because of the wedding. For someone, 50 euros can be a lot of money, while for another, 300 euros is a pittance,” says Saukkola.

Sometimes there can be more weddings and other celebrations during one summer, which also determines the size of the gift amount.

Part of the survey respondents said they prefer intangible gifts. They can be something self-made or related to the history of the bride and groom.

A more affordable gift built with thought, for example a photo book of the stages of the wedding couple, can be more valuable than the most expensive gift in terms of money. Woman, 50 The gift should be something the wedding couple likes or needs. Even a singing performance or cleaning, if you can’t or don’t want to give money/things. Female, 36

Some emphasized that the price of the wedding gift does not matter.

I personally would not organize a wedding party with the idea that “guests pay for their own food”. So no expectations. The purpose of the party is to get together to celebrate with the people who are important to you, not that I get gifts or money in return for organizing the party. Female, 33 Arriving is more important than the wedding gift. At my own wedding, about 60 percent did not give a wedding gift. I wanted important people at the party rather than their money. Woman, 30

Otter according to, wishing for a monetary gift is no longer the same taboo as it was, for example, a few decades ago.

He reminds that only a few married couples nowadays have a situation where they do not plan to live together at all. Most of them already have their homes ready.

“We live in a time where people are increasingly tired of useless stuff. Many people prefer to use what they receive as a gift for something necessary or for experiences, which is what a honeymoon is often like. However, if you have something in mind that is missing from the home, it’s easy to tell guests that too.”

According to Saukkola, the wedding couple should not have too many expectations regarding wedding gifts, because a gift is, as the name suggests, a gift, not a requirement for the wedding guest.

“Finns are quite realistic when it comes to gifts,” he says.

Some before In the opinion of the readers, the gifts that were in fashion are no longer in fashion today, the survey also stated.

We no longer live in the age of hoe coffins, when a young couple moved into a shared home or even their own home for the first time. Female, 44

Some of the respondents emphasized that a couple that has been together for a long time probably already has everything they need at home.

It may come as a surprise to many, but not everyone needs wedding gifts. Especially if the married couple has been living together for a long time, you probably already have a toaster. Male, 49

Some of the respondents considered the price or amount of the gift to be suitable for the wedding gift, which the bride and groom can cover the expenses of the guest’s participation in the party. Some, on the other hand, found the same idea foreign.

Perhaps it is polite to think about how much the wedding couple so-called pays for you as a guest in the form of catering. Male, 32 I think that defining the gift money by saying that it should cover one’s own eating is strange. At the same time, shouldn’t we just sell tickets to weddings to get food? Wedding guests are guests that the wedding organizers have voluntarily invited to their party. Female, 46

All the guests may not comply with the wedding couple’s wish for a gift. According to Saukkola, whether it is appropriate to skip the wedding couple’s wish also depends on the situation.

A gift chosen or made by yourself can be personal, and it can be associated with strong emotional ties. Sometimes you can find a gift, for example, at a flea market.

However, according to Saukkola, the gift giver should be able to read the situation.

“It’s quite a requirement for the wedding couple to accept, for example, a self-made painting or other object that comes home.”