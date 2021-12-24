One of the most difficult choices to make for a wedding is undoubtedly the location, which can vary from immense villas to old guarded abbeys. Locations that are very popular with many who want to celebrate their wedding reception.

Italy is one of the countries that hosts the most historic and famous homes where many decide to celebrate and celebrate wonderful weddings.

These location they are mostly villas spectacular, which once belonged to royal families, and which then became private or state-owned.

Today many are wondering which location is the best for their wedding, in fact today we suggest 5 perfect villas to celebrate the wedding.

The best villas to celebrate weddings



Among the most requested Italian villas, there are the most requested ranging from north to central and southern Italy.

We want to propose to newly married couples, 5 unforgettable villa locations and perfect for a dream wedding.

Villa Pizzo in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, one of the most exclusive Italian locations also in terms of weddings.

With lake view and large gardens, there are also large rooms arranged specifically for weddings and receptions. The location is a dream place, and offers an unforgettable experience, thanks to the beauty of the place and of the Villa .

Villa Corsini to Mezzomonte , found in Tuscany . One of Medici villas exclusive for receptions, with its large frescoed interior halls, this location is one of the most historic and most beautiful and perfect for weddings and wedding receptions.

Villa Ciardi , located in Puglia to Bisceglie , one of the most beautiful historic houses in Puglia and Italy . With three halls for large receptions, the Borgo Curtopassi perfect for guest entertainment. With noble charm, Villa Ciardi it enchants with its gardens and centuries-old trees and with its magnificent architecture.

Villa Crespi , located in Piedmont which houses the chef's restaurant Antonino Cannavacciuolo , 2 Michelin stars . The historical row is the perfect place for those who want to celebrate their wedding between the walls of an exclusive residence such as Villa Crespi , located on the banks of the Lake Orta.

Villa Molin, Padua in Veneto. One of the most beautiful villas in the Northern Italy, on the waters of Bacchiglione, with large spaces and halls adorned with baroque frescoes, allow the holding of any type of event. The most fascinating part of the villa is undoubtedly the Italian garden and the romantic garden, perfect for celebrating wedding receptions and weddings.

