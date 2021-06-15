Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. For the more traditionalists it is important to remember some small rites not to be missed. Here are the 5 things the bride will have to wear on the day of the ceremony: meaning, examples and history.

During the preparation of the wedding it is always good to remember all the smallest details.However, sometimes, some situations can get out of our control: let’s talk about the traditions. For brides more rooted in culture, here are all the tips regarding the 5 basic rules that should guarantee a peaceful and lucky wedding.

Wedding and tradition: the 5 rules for the bride

If you have decided to get married, it is likely that some relatives have not stopped reminding you of some traditions important that, as we usually believe, will guarantee luck is prosperity at the ceremony. Let’s find out these 5 rules but above all their meaning. What must the bride absolutely wear? First of all, one new thing, in order to accept the new life that is about to begin but also to undertake the path of all the new challenges that the union will entail.

New refers to one linen intimate but also to the dress itself. In addition, there is also talk of a second element, namely a cold dare. This time, let’s think more of a object, from a clip to a jewelry. The old man guarantees the strength of the bride’s past and the importance of traditions, that will not have to disappear with the new phase of life.

Going on, the bride will also have to wear one thing lent, which symbolizes the affection and support of a loved one on the passage from old to new. The fourth accessory or garment on the list should be gifted: this symbolizes the nearness of the people and friends, but above all the support of loved ones during the honeymoon and beyond. Finally, the last indispensable touch: an element blue.

In fact, the ancient wedding dress was of blue, which with this color wanted to demonstrate all its purity and sincerity. An everyday example is a blue ribbon, with which the garter is decorated. Did you already know these habits? Sometimes, the traditions always remain in the heart and it is an emotion to surrender to its thrill. In the meantime, are you ready? Let’s recap: old, new, loaned, gifted and blue.