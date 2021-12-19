Among the various choices of locations suitable for weddings, there are undoubtedly the castles, spend them legendary places, suitable for any wedding celebration. Today we present the 5 that are considered the most beautiful castles in Italy, perfect for a dream wedding!

The choices of the location vary according to personal tastes, financial resources and many other factors but there are unexpectedly perfect places to celebrate your wedding: the castles. These enchanting medieval mansions and structures can accommodate a wedding reception and make it amazing!

There are so many famous castles in Italy, and today we have chosen 5 that are considered the best and also the most suitable ones to celebrate a princely wedding.

The 5 best castles in Italy for weddings

In the first place we find Rossino Castle on the Lake Como, famous all over the world since Alessandro Manzoni he set his residence in this castle of the Unnamed in the work The Betrothed. Perfect location for wedding receptions and events of any kind. Open all year round thanks to a favorable climate, and thanks to its heated rooms, the Rossino Castle it is recognized to be one of the most loved places to celebrate weddings.

In second place we have the Monks Castle to toasts, near the sea and among suggestive hilly landscapes, dates back to 1500. The castle is characterized by immense gardens outside, while inside there are huge rooms and there is also the possibility of staying in one of the palace’s suites.

In third place we find the San Pelagio Castle, in the province of Padua, having a beautiful botanical path with more than a thousand rose plants and inside they are present two labyrinths. Upon request, catering, banqueting, musical entertainment and wedding day coordination services are available. They can also be booked balloon flights, or end the party with spectacular fireworks.

In fourth place we find the Castel Ivano, in the province of Trento, dating back to 1187 is among the most exclusive places ever. One of the most popular castles for weddings, since thanks to the presence of huge spaces, it allows you to create the right atmosphere for any wedding style.

In the last place we find the Xirumi Castle Serravalle, in the province of Syracuse, known to be one of the most spectacular places in the Sicily. One of the most exclusive locations, with heated rooms and large spaces to welcome guests. The location of Xirumi it has now become one of the most requested structures for holding wedding receptions.

