For the celebration of the wedding, the choice of the wedding cake is usually foreseen. Many people are undecided about which cake should be chosen and which one is the most suitable for a wedding. We have chosen to recommend 5 perfect cakes for a dream wedding.

The cut of the cake usually occurs in any type of bridal celebration, whether it took place in the municipality or in the church, this tradition is usually always respected.

The tradition of cut from the cake it begins in the Greek era up to a Roman era, where dessert banquets were offered as a symbol of the couple’s union.

Queen Victoria started a real one tradition that of having sumptuous cakes on the wedding day and decorated with the toppers positioned on top.

Up to the present day, as the tradition of the cake continues to persist and many wonder how and which cake to choose for their dream wedding.

5 perfect cakes for the big day:

We want to recommend 5 perfect cakes to choose at the wedding, among the most classic and the best, we find a wide choice of flavors and types of cakes suitable for the wedding celebration.

First of all we have:

Naked Cake that is the “naked cake” without decorations. It has no sugar paste topping and you can see the filling of the cake. It is usually decorated with fresh fruit.

that is the “naked cake” without decorations. It has no sugar paste topping and you can see the filling of the cake. It is usually decorated with fresh fruit. Drip Cake “Dripping cake” a multi-tiered cake, covered with ganache or cream and glazed with caramel, chocolate pours or sauces. There is the drip effect: the sauce must run down to the base. The decorations vary from fruit to pralines, from sugar sculptures to chocolate ones, up to flowers.

Below we have:

Butter Cream Cake one of the most loved and requested cakes, covered with soft butter cream, has numerous floral decorations on the surface.