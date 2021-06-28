Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. The wedding rings are the last gift of the spouses before the ceremony and the consecration of the union. Behind these jewels there is a story that reaches our groups but starts from the ancient Egyptians.

Behind the faiths important things are hidden symbologies that are handed down from millennia. The material, there form and the position they are not at all random. Since the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Jewish traditions, today the faiths are however the central element of marriage. We know their history.

From the Egyptians to the Romans: symbolism and meaning

The traditions related to the exchange of faiths are placed in the times of the ancients Egyptians. According to their knowledge, in fact, it was believed that from the left ring finger a vein started that reached the heart and inside which the feelings.

Tighten the finger with a ring meant then to make sure faith during the union with the partner. Even the ancients Romans they exchanged rings of iron to ensure the fidelity inside the couple. Not surprisingly, the term faith derives from the Latin fides, which means right fidelity.

Even the circle which forms them has a very important meaning. This form represents the romantic intertwining between the spouses, one geometry perfect made by two lines that converge on themselves, canceling each other out. The importance entrusted to faiths was also fundamental for tradition Jewish, according to which their exchange was necessary for the validity of the marriage

Today’s traditions: from the page to the duties of the groom

To date, the tradition of faith is an element indispensable within the ceremony. According to custom, the groom should be the one to buy them. The faiths are, in fact, the last gift of man to the bride. Generally, the favorite material is their: seems according to ancient legends, this material guaranteed eternity amorous.

For most superstitious, it is always recommended not to buy the engagement rings together with the wedding bands, as this could lead to bad luck to the wedding itself. Normally, to bring the wedding rings to the altar are the witnesses or a little boy called pageboy. These bind to a soft cushion and come blessed by the priest before their exchange.

If you are planning your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.