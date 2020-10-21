Couples look for different locations to capture memorable wedding moments in the camera. However, only a couple from Britain exceeded the limit. After eating live-and-die vows, both of them took their ‘Wedding Kiss’ picture on a railway track.

The bride-groom, a North Yorkshire resident, arrived directly at Whitbay’s railway crossing after marrying in the church in the presence of select friends and relatives. Two friends were already there waiting for him with cameras. A friend stood on the track holding the back of the bridal gown. At the same time, another friend got ready with the camera. When the bride and groom started giving ‘wedding kiss’ to each other, they took a photo of both of them.

Network Rail officials released the photo of the couple and warned the youth to avoid the increasing trend of photoshoot on the railway track. He said, however beautiful the railroad is, it is not at all safe for photoshoots. By doing this, people are not only risking their lives, but are also becoming responsible for the delayed running of the train.