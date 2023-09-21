Home page World

From: Josefin Schröder

The bride’s sister complains when she sees the food at the wedding. This then has drastic consequences for them.

Munich – Imagine you are invited to a wedding. They are looking forward to the celebration. Imagine if there was only vegan food there. Would that be a problem for you? For the wedding guest, in this case the bride’s sister, the vegan menu was a no-go. She confronted the bride and then had to leave the party. The incident is being heatedly discussed on Reddit. There was similarly lively debate about the culinary offerings that a holidaymaker in Italy discovered at a rest stop.

Because of the wedding scandal, a user in the “Am I the A**hole” forum turned to her for advice Reddit-Community. “Am I the a**hole if I tell my sister and her new husband that they are being inconsiderate for only offering vegan options for the wedding and that I will be thrown out for it?” she asks the group.

Vegan food at a wedding: Sister starts a fight with bride – “I was pretty disgusted”

She describes her relationship with her sister as “okay” and not very close. “It’s not the best, but it’s not the worst either,” she continues. Her sister and her husband Riley eat a vegan diet, it says in the post. The fact that the two of them keep trying to make their eating habits a topic of conversation annoys the bride’s sister. Her nasty assumption: Because the two of them are boring, they need something to enhance their personality.

At first she didn’t want to go to her sister’s wedding, but then she pulled herself together and surprisingly had a good time – until it was time for dinner. She was shocked because “everything was vegan.” Vegan bread, tofu salad – she couldn’t believe it. The other guests were also confused, but they accepted it.

However, the Reddit user in question was fed up and confronted the bride and groom about what all the vegan food was about. The newlyweds then replied that they wanted to present the guests with a different lifestyle – away from meat, they joked. “I was pretty disgusted,” the sister describes her mood and describes how she launched a counterattack.

Wedding: Bride and groom opt for a vegan menu – guests are irritated

“If I did the same thing to you, but with meat, how would you react?” she peppered the bride in the head. She reacted extremely angrily and then asked her own sister to leave the wedding.

The bride also burst into tears at her sister’s words. The whole family condemned the sister’s behavior, and she slowly but surely began to feel guilty. The Reddit user describes how she couldn’t sleep because of the altercation and decides that she’s just had enough of the “vegan crap” that was being forced on her. She was simply hungry.

Reddit user convinced: Discussion about veganism has no place at a wedding

The reactions to the post, which has since been deleted, did not take long to arrive. The anti-vegan argument mentioned was refuted: “Vegans can’t eat meat. But people who eat meat can still eat vegan food.” Asking someone to cut out something they normally eat from a meal is completely different than asking them to eat something that isn’t otherwise on their diet , writes another user. Regardless of one’s own feelings, there is a time and a place for such discussions – a wedding is the worst possible time for this, said one comment.

Although some users can understand that sometimes you lack diplomatic skills when you are hungry. Nevertheless, the behavior of the bride’s sister was childish and inappropriate. The Reddit community is almost unanimous: As a wedding guest, she shouldn’t act like that, after all, it was only one day that she had to go without meat. In the Enjoying vegan dishes Guests from this year’s Oktoberfest are also coming.