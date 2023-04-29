Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivera They gave themselves the long-awaited ‘yes, I accept’. Moments prior to this event, the host of “América noticias: primera edición” made her entrance to the parish in La Molina where her religious marriage ceremony has been taking place. The journalist made an appearance at the scene wearing her long white wedding dress accompanied by her father. She posed smiling for the cameras The Republic.

This was the entrance to the altar of Verónica Linares

Around 7:30 pm, Verónica Linares surprised locals and strangers by getting out of a black vehicle wearing her long wedding dress. Her parents were the ones who received it from her and directed her to the interiors of the church where she would consummate her love with Rivero.

However, despite the fact that Verónica was in a hurry, she took a few seconds to pose for the cameras that went to record their nuptials.

Verónica Linares’s message prior to her wedding with Alfredo Rivero

In the afternoon of this Friday, April 28, the journalist Verónica Linares used her official Instagram account to communicate with her Internet followers for the last time before beginning to prepare the final preparations for her marriage to Alfredo Rivero.

Linares could not help but hide his nervousness because the most awaited hour was approaching. “Hello. I am very very nervous. Here I am with the little things, in a while they are going to start doing my makeup and hair, “said the woman from the press.

