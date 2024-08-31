Mit weißen Laken wurden ihretwegen der Ausgang des Hotels und der Eingang des Zeltes, in dem das Paar im idyllischen westnorwegischen Geiranger heiratete, abgeschirmt; die Rechte für Film und Fotos hatten die Zweiundfünfzigjährige und ihr Ehemann an ein britisches Klatschmagazin und ein amerikanisches Streamingportal verkauft. Andere Medien hatten keinen Zutritt. Die Prinzessin ist zum Leidwesen des Königshauses sehr einfallsreich, wenn es ums Geschäft geht.

Kein Stern am Firmament der norwegischen Krone

Das hat Märtha Louise schon oft bewiesen. Auch kurz vor der Hochzeit nochmal, als bekannt wurde, dass das Paar einen Gin auf den Markt gebracht hatte. Das Logo auf der Flasche bestand aus den gemeinsamen Initialen. Zudem war darauf Märtha Louises Titel genannt. Dabei darf sie ihn nicht in kommerziellen Zusammenhängen verwenden, so wie sie auch die Königsfamilie nicht mehr repräsentieren darf. Der Gin wurde vom Markt zurückgezogen.

Norway’s royal couple Harald and Sonja (front) with Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Sverre Magnus (from right to left) on the royal yacht in Geirangerfjord Reuters

Unlike her eloquent, approachable and therefore very popular brother, Crown Prince Haakon, Märtha Louise is not a star in the firmament of the Norwegian crown. She claims to be able to communicate with both angels and animals, describes herself as highly sensitive and says she can feel other people’s pain. To the chagrin of the royal family, her husband, 49-year-old Durek Verrett, describes himself as a shaman who was born with powers that enable him to communicate with the “other side”. He also once claimed that children can give themselves cancer if they are unhappy and that ghosts can spread sexually transmitted diseases. He once fell ill with corona and claimed to have recovered with the help of a medallion that he sold online for a lot of money.

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arriving at the party Reuters

All of this probably contributed to the fact that the Norwegian royal family kept a low profile after arriving from the ship they had travelled on. 350 guests were invited to the wedding, including members of other royal families such as those from neighboring Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel had travelled from there. The illegitimate son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, was also invited. He recently confessed to threatening and injuring his girlfriend and vandalising her apartment while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. After that, other ex-girlfriends accused him of doing the same to them. He did not show up for the wedding on Saturday.

Onlookers line up in front of the hotel where the wedding is taking place. Reuters

This did not seem to spoil Märtha Louise’s mood. In a white, flower-embellished dress with a long wedding veil, she was led to the altar by her 21-year-old daughter Maud Angelica Behn, who comes from a previous marriage. Those present sang the songs “Amazing grace” and “Open the eyes of my heart, Lord”. Then, according to Norwegian media reports, Crown Prince Haakon read an excerpt from the Bible. Märtha Louise was overjoyed afterwards. “It was so moving, it was so beautiful. It was a wonderful experience,” she said. Märtha Louise is also said to have told the British gossip magazine to which she had sold the rights to the wedding: “Our love has triumphed against all adversities and will last forever.”

Externer Inhalt von Instagram Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

“I cried so many times. It was phenomenal,” said her husband – in a black suit with a white shirt and an opulent gold scarf – according to Norwegian television station NRK. “She is the most incredible and beautiful woman and I am so happy that I gave her my marriage vows,” Verret added. He added: It was incredible to see her enter the room for the first time on their wedding day in the white dress.

The couple traditionally has a difficult relationship with the press. This was also evident on the wedding day. Verrett snapped at some press representatives: “Can you step back so we can talk to people?” He then explained: “I have always felt embraced by Norway, it’s just the press that doesn’t embrace me.”