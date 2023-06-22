Wedding | Midsummer weddings were not held for decades, but now they are celebrated again – Jasmiina Kivioja and Riku Leppänen talk about their important day

None of the invited guests refused this wedding because of Midsummer. Jasmiina Kivioja and Riku Leppänen celebrate their union amidst white flowers in Suomenlinna.

Future bride Jasmiina Kivioja does not want that his partner Riku Leppänen sees her wedding dress before Midsummer Eve. Then the couple will be married in Suomenlinna Church in Helsinki.

From the church, about a hundred people move to the Tenalji von Fersen, a former grain storehouse of a fortress built in the 18th century on the same island.

In the shelters of the red brick arched roofs, eucalyptus branches are probably fragrant, which are present in flower arrangements in addition to white peonies, carnations, gauzy flowers, and ranunculus.

“The space itself is so atmospheric and spectacular that the Midsummer theme is created with flowers,” says Jasmiina Kivioja.

The party starts in the afternoon and continues until midnight.

31-year-old Jasmiina Kivioja and Riku Leppänen celebrate their wedding on Midsummer’s Eve in Suomenlinna.

“ It is assumed that the guests would prefer to spend the midsummer party at, say, a cottage.

Midsummer wedding to be celebrated the couple has made an extraordinary choice. Finland the most popular churches in the capital region are not in heavy use during Midsummer, says the reservation secretary Miia Tilli From the Helsinki Cathedral Parish.

Based on his ten years of experience, the booking numbers during Midsummer have not changed much. In the churches of the parish, “a couple to a few” couples get married during the midsummer festival, i.e. the number is relatively small.

Tilli says that many probably don’t want to arrange a wedding on Midsummer, because guests are supposed to spend the midsummer celebration at a cabin or on other trips.

Of course, Kivioja and Leppänen didn’t exactly time their celebration for Midsummer. However, there were two things that Kivioja did not want to compromise on. He wanted to have a wedding just this summer, and the couple was enamored with Tenalji von Fersen’s premises. However, the booking calendar for the place was already full for summer weekends a year and a half earlier. Then Kivioja noticed that Midsummer’s Eve, or Friday, was still free.

Twenty worked as a wedding planner for years Anu Beadle says that it is precisely the better availability of party spaces, especially in big cities, during Midsummer than during other summer weekends that is the advantage of Midsummer weddings.

“Ten years ago, Midsummer was the busiest weekend of the summer,” says wedding planner Anu Beadle. Since then, people started to think that people don’t want to be disturbed by an invitation during Midsummer. Midsummer weddings are now a “growing trend”.

“Midsummer weddings have been a growing trend for perhaps the last five years, and I have planned several Midsummer weddings myself,” he says.

The church is still a popular wedding venue, but civil weddings have also increased. At Midsummer, the initiation often also takes place at the party venue, Beadle says.

For Jasmiina Kivioja, the timing seemed appropriate also because her grandparents got married on the same day, June 23.

“ “Wedding, midsummer, of course we’ll come!”

The couple did not take pressure from the fact that one of the invitees would have a tight-lipped attitude to the time.

“We thought that those for whom it is an important day will come, and those who have regular plans for Midsummer will then carry them out. Those who will come will come. We kind of took the attitude that we’re on the move before anyone has time to make plans for this Midsummer,” says Kivioja.

According to Kivioja, none of the invitees are skipping the party because of Midsummer.

“After the invitations were sent, the feedback was more like the wedding, midsummer, of course we’re coming!” Riku Leppänen describes.

Gemma is Riku and Jasmiina’s miniature poodle. Riku is upset that you can’t take a ring dog to the church in Suomenlinna.

Timing however, proved to be laborious in terms of arrangements. For example, we couldn’t get a band to the place, because many musicians seem to be on vacation for the Midsummer weekend. Likewise, several patisseries are closed all week. In the end, however, I found a confectioner who conjures up a raspberry and white chocolate cake for the party.

“This kind of semi-naked cake is apparently in now. It’s really beautiful and really good,” says Jasmiina Kivioja.

Naked cake means a cake where the layers are not hidden under the frosting.

The catering service that delivers food to the island was also found only after a search. The versatile menu includes salads and hot dishes for vegetarians and mixed eaters.

Wedding planner Anu Beadle also recognizes these challenges.

“It can be difficult to get some service providers booked precisely because of the holidays, for example hairdressers, make-up artists, even photographers.”

The prices of services may also be higher than usual during Midsummer.

Alder and Kivioja didn’t want to fill the party night too full with a program, but traditional wedding program numbers include at least the bridal bouquet and garter toss and a wedding dance. The cake is also cut appropriately.

In addition, animal-loving dog owners have promised their guests an animal number. The bartender takes care of the guests’ drinking needs.

Organizing despite the challenges, Kivioja approaches his upcoming celebration with confidence.

“I haven’t had time to get excited yet because there has been so much to do.”

After the corona times, he knows that the wedding could have turned out to be even more stressful. He was with his good friend Kaaso at a time when gathering restrictions were in force. It limited the participants of the wedding to only the parents of the people getting married, so the cousins ​​and bestmen were left out of the party.

“I have seen up close when preparing for an important day and how sad it was when this happened.”

When planning your own party started, you just had to trust that everything would go well.

Couple have been dating since 2016. Riku Leppänen says that in the early days of dating, they used to tell each other a fact about themselves on a date or in a message every day – until the facts started to run out, Leppänen laughs.

The wedding is being celebrated now because Leppänen proposed to Kivioja in Dubai almost a couple of years ago. He had arranged a romantic dinner by the light of torches on the sandy beach.

“There were rose petals and whatever,” says Kivioja.

It was important to Leppänen that the wedding be celebrated reasonably soon after the proposal.

“I didn’t want the organization of the party to be left hanging.”

The couple has been dating since 2016.

“ “Both of our worlds come together for one evening.”

Kivioja has prepared for the fact that there will be great emotions on Midsummer’s Eve.

“The day is so significant that you definitely have to pull yourself together. It’s for yourself, and if the guests are moved, you shouldn’t look at them, lest you start crying yourself.”

Leppänen expects to see all the people he loves and is important to him in the same place. It seems significant that people from different areas of their lives gather for the couple’s joint celebration: family, friends and colleagues.

“Both of our worlds come together for one evening.”

“I also look forward to speaking to people both publicly and privately. There are hardly any occasions where you can express your gratitude towards them,” says Leppänen.

This is how midsummer weddings have been celebrated in recent years

A married couple at a midsummer wedding in 1982.

The old threshing floor was renovated into a dance barn.

Not all 200 guests could fit at the table.

Midsummer’s Eve wedding in Ivars’ yard in Seurasaari, 1958

A bridal couple is rowed from a midsummer party in Seurasaari in 1958.