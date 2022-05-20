This month of May has come loaded with weddings. After two years in which health restrictions caused many to postpone their desire to get married, we now have the marriages two by two. This same Saturday it is the turn of Mónica Sada and Vicente Calderón in Lisbon, as well as that of María de la Orden and Edward Bouyges, in Bordeaux.

For the grandson of the historic Vicente Calderón and his girlfriend it will be their second wedding since they decided to do it first civilly before the big celebration in the capital of the neighboring country. Among his guests, names as well known as Alfonso de Borbón and Eugenia Silva, Alicia Koplowitz, Felipe Cortina or Alberto Cortina. Although the groom has an easily recognizable name, she is also of royal lineage. His grandmother is a descendant of Carlos IV and his great-grandmother is a cousin of King Emeritus Juan Carlos. In addition to the wedding, they plan to take advantage of the ceremony to baptize their youngest son.

Also this Saturday they will give the second ‘yes, I want’ Maria de la Orden to Edward Bouygues, son of the well-known emperor of construction and owner of one of the most important fortunes in France, Martin Bouygues. It will be in Bordeaux, where the groom’s family owns the Château Montrose winery, with more than two centuries of history. The designer and her partner received her guests this Friday in a pre-wedding set at the April fair. Inés de Cominges, Blanca Miró, Gabriela Talatchi and Tatiana de Nicolay are invited to the event.

At her civil wedding in Paris last week, the designer showed off her grand style in a retro-inspired midi dress complete with a white hat with mesh veil and heart-shaped pumps on the vamp. At the end of the link, her color note was placed with the vehicle chosen for the newlyweds: a red vintage minicar (BMW Isetta) with a cream roof.

The chapter of great links will continue next Saturday with two other weddings, that of Mafalda from Bulgaria with Marc Abousleiman and that of Marta Lozano with Lorenzo Remohi, both in national territory. Mafalda Sajonia-Coburgo-Gotha, daughter of Prince Kyril of Bulgaria and Rosario Nadal, has chosen Mallorca to seal her love story with her boyfriend, with whom she has been with for eight years. They met at the French Lyceum in London and then followed parallel paths in Boston where she studied music at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. His will be an intimate ceremony and few details have been revealed. Nothing to do with the wedding of her parents, more than 30 years ago, which became one of the events of the season with the assistance of the Spanish royal family.

Much less discreet is expected to be Marta Lozano’s ceremony in Alicante. The young influencer has already shown how she could be her link at her fabulous engagement party in which she wore a Caprile design. On her big day, she plans to wear three different dresses and we will surely be able to see them on her social networks, in which she has almost a million followers. And if she doesn’t find the time to upload images, she will always have the testimony of her friends and her guests, all of them well known in the world of Instagram and fashion, such as María Pombo, Dulceida and Madame de Rosa. She with them she has been enjoying a fun bachelorette party in Ibiza in which she shared the limelight with her friend Teresa Andrés, also at the gates of marriage.